The international community is determined to continue the evacuation process both for non-Afghans and Afghan nationals. Two explosions at Kabul airport have not deterred the evacuation resolve despite the emotional setback of so many horrifying casualties—at least 85 killed including 13 US personnel.

In the haphazard conditions imposed on the evacuation process it is vital that the Afghan nationals are not left behind as the August 31 withdrawal deadline draws close.

The attacks perhaps had several motives but the very clear target was the hundreds of Afghans who had gathered at the airport to leave Afghanistan, and the US soldiers who were helping them out. The attack aimed to break that bond.

The Islamic State-Khorasan (Daesh) has claimed the blasts and the relationship between the group and the Taliban is complex - but the attack does fly in the face of the image that the Taliban has been trying to project about bringing peace and stability to the country.

On paper, the groups are opposed to each other but that doesn't mean the Taliban cannot manipulate the situation in their favour; whether that means using it to justify their rigidity on the evacuation deadline, or seeking to ingratiate themselves with the international community in asking for assistance to fight Daesh. Above all, the Taliban does not want people to leave Afghanistan – and the fear the blast spreads may deter Afghans from trying to reach the airport.

“We will not forgive, we will not forget, we will hunt you down,” said US President Joe Biden. A Pentagon spokesman at the briefing last night revealed that the US is working in cooperation with the Taliban, even exchanging security information. That may be another action the US will live to regret.

With so little time left before the evacuation deadline, Afghan nationals who have worked for international organisations face an imminent danger of retribution and that is why a special case needs to be made about them in view of the recent restrictions by the Taliban on their departure.

The international community needs to use all the influence it has on the Taliban and those who support them, such as Pakistan, to make sure Afghans who worked with the international organisations can leave.

On Tuesday, the Taliban already barred Afghan nationals from leaving. Their spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahed criticised the US government for causing a brain drain in Afghanistan.