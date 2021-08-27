Hundreds of Afghan families who have been camping in searing heat at a Kabul park after the Taliban overran their provinces are begging for food and shelter, the most visible face of a humanitarian crisis unfolding in the war-torn country.

The Taliban's swift takeover of Afghanistan this month, culminating in the capture of Kabul on August 15, has thrown the country into turmoil.

While thousands of people have crowded the airport to try to flee, many others, like the families in the park, are stuck in limbo, unsure whether it is safer to try to go home or stay where they are.

But the Taliban has turned down all aid requests by the Internally Displaced People in Kabul.

A Taliban spokesperson told Reuters on Friday the group was not providing food to the IDPs in the park and others at the airport because it would lead to further overcrowding.

They should return to their homes, he said.

"I'm in a bad situation," said Zahida Bibi, a housewife, sitting under the blazing sun with her large family. "My head hurts. I feel very bad, there is nothing in my stomach."

Ahmed Waseem, displaced from northern Afghanistan said those in the park were hoping the central government would pay attention. "We are in an open field and in the heat," he said.