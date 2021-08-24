Yassin, a 55-year-old farmer from rural Hasakah in north-eastern Syria, the country’s food basket, was financially shaken when a creeping disaster of drought hit his land this year.

He usually grew wheat and barley but this year failed to produce harvests to cover household needs, forcing him and other villagers to seek alternate solutions such as buying mobile water tanks.

“Our biggest problem is water. Humans, animals, and land – we all depend on water to live,” Yassin told Norwegian Refugee Council, summarising the crisis he and other civilians are dealing with.

For this reason, experts are calling the ongoing drought “a creeping disaster,” a kind of calamity that feeds into a chain of destruction with far-reaching consequences. In Yassin’s case, it means being unable to feed his animals and maybe at some point hunger pangs for his family, too.

“If one of our chicks dies, we declare it as a disaster, if a baby sheep gets sick you will hear its owner moaning,” Yassin explained the impact of drought.

Around 12 million people in Syria and Iraq are directly suffering from the consequences of water scarcity, 13 aid groups warned on Monday.

“This water crisis is bound to get worse. It is likely to increase conflict in an already destabilized region,” the Danish Refugee Council’s Middle East Regional Director Gerry Garvey said.

“There is no time to waste. We must find sustainable solutions that would guarantee water and food today and for future generations.”

But why are Syria and Iraq caught up to such a disaster?

Lowest rainfall for the past years

The drought in both countries has been the most severe in the past years.

Syria only received 50 to 70 percent of the normal levels of rainfalls for the past two years, threatening 5 million people. Civilians, both in Syria and Iraq, are directly dependent on the Euphrates, the largest river in Syria.

The river is generated in southeast Turkey and is the main source of clean drinking water as well as hydroelectric power producing electricity for around three million people in Syria. Two critical dams in the region, Tishreen and Tabqa dams, reached historically low levels as the water levels shrank as never before. Both dams face imminent closure.

Power shortages, consequently mean having no air conditioning amid temperatures reaching as high as 52C (125F) and having to make an impossible choice between using water for hygiene or drinking it.

Communities already affected by the war in Syria are particularly vulnerable. People who live in Hasakah, Aleppo, Raqqa, and Deir ez Zour, including people living in camps for displaced people, have already witnessed a rise in outbreaks of water-borne diseases such as diarrhea as a result of lack of water, NRC said.