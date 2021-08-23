When the Taliban came to power in Afghanistan after 20 years on August 16, Hazaras, a minority group in the country, trembled with fear.

The largest minority group of Afghanistan, Hazaras, have faced decade-long violent persecution under the Taliban regime between 1991 and 2001, the armed group's first governing stint in the country.

The Taliban is now trying to illustrate a more moderate picture of itself, saying an Afghan is simply an Afghan regardless of their cultural and religious differences. But for Hazaras, it is not easy to either forget the century-long memory of ethnic cleansing or take the Taliban on their word, as uncertainty looms large, creating conditions for further massacres of the community.

In a recent report, Amnesty International said nine Hazara men were killed by the Taliban after taking control in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province.

“The cold-blooded brutality of these killings is a reminder of the Taliban’s past record, and a horrifying indicator of what Taliban rule may bring,” Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International’s Secretary-General, said.

A marginalised minority

The Hazaras are one of the largest ethnic and religious minorities in Afghanistan making up an estimated 9 percent of 39.9 million inhabitants of the country. Around three million in present-day Afghanistan, the group is said to have descended from the soldiers of Genghis Khan, a Mongol emperor who invaded Afghanistan in the 13th century.

Their cultural and linguistic differences, mainly subscribing to Shia Islam, and speaking Hazagari, a dialect of Persian, set them apart from pre-dominantly ethnic Pashtun and Sunni Afghans. The group has been an open target for hardline Sunni groups, including Daesh and Taliban as they’re noticeable by their Asiatic features.

But the history of Hazara persecution goes back to the 1880s, when the Pashtun leader Amir Abdul Rahman ordered a bloody crackdown on the community.

Then, they were forced into slavery and denied public services as regular citizens until recent decades.