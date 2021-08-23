Similar to other Western countries pulling out of Afghanistan, Germany is now scrambling to organise the evacuation of Afghans who assisted its military and humanitarian missions over the last twenty years.

Officials across various states have called on Interior Minister Horst Seehofer to start a new Afghan refugee program, following the lead of Lower Saxony’s Boris Pistorius who said a federal program would be a “faster and more efficient solution” than if individual states attempted to organise resettlements.

And now, momentum is being built with a grassroots campaign to pressure politicians to start a federal program to declare parts of Germany safe zones for Afghan refugees.

Managing Director of the Berlin-based Afghan association Yaar, Kava Spartak has been leading the campaign, which demands the German government commit to take in at least 20,000 people that are at immediate risk along with their families.

“We are asking for the immediate airlift of employees of German NGOs, journalists, academics, women’s rights activists – anyone in danger of falling into the hands of the Taliban,” Spartak told TRT World.

Within a few hours on Tuesday, Spartak and other organisers managed to mobilise over 3,000 people to demonstrate in front of the Bundestag (German parliament). Shortly after the demo, a petition went online and nearly 30,000 signatures were collected within 24 hours.

Another demo was held on Sunday in Berlin, with between 5,000-7,000 people attending.

While some moderate political voices see the solution as lending third countries more support to host refugees and provide further humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Spartak is adamant it isn’t a feasible standalone strategy given the urgency of the moment. “We want them to come to Germany.”

“We should be taking closer to forty to fifty thousand,” he added, pointing to how Canada has already pledged to take 20,000 Afghans – a country whose presence in Afghanistan was less than Germany’s.

Germany has the largest Afghan population in Europe, numbering close to 272,000.

The campaign is also advocating for a continuation of the UN Assistance Mission to Afghanistan (UNAMA) mandate and to monitor human rights violations by the Taliban.