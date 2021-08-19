WORLD
3 MIN READ
Macron: Freedom for Afghan women but not for French Muslim women
Can France's commitment towards Afghan women exists while Muslim women are banned from wearing the headscarves.
Macron: Freedom for Afghan women but not for French Muslim women
An image shot in Paris of a television screen shows French President Emmanuel Macron speaking on the situation in Afghanistan, from the Fort de Bregancon presidential summer residence at Bormes-les-Mimosas, southeastern France, Aug. 16, 2021. (AFP Photo) / AFP
August 19, 2021

French President Emmanuel Macron's attempt to speak out in support of Afghan women has been derided online as hypocritical given the country's treatment of its own Muslim women.

In a televised speech earlier this week, Emmanuel Macron said that "Afghan women have the right to live in freedom and dignity."

The Taliban's austere and extreme interpretation of Islam has meant that it has often forced women to don the hijab and a full face veiling.

However, some people have argued that France has its own policies against Muslim women, particularly those who choose to wear veils, which in turn diminishes its voice to speak out against the Taliban's practices.

"This place where women are ordered what to wear and if they don't conform they can't study or work and can even be arrested…is called France," said one user in a comment that was widely shared online.

Another online user also reacted to the perceived double standard in France's concern towards Afghan women "The west worries about women's dress in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Macron and France can mandate Muslim women can't choose to wear longer skirts or head coverings."

Recommended

France has banned young girls from wearing the headscarf in schools since 2005. There have also been attempts to ban women in headscarves in France from attending school trips with their children.

"Muslim women aren't even allowed to live in peace and with dignity in France. #Macron should be the last person to lecture #Afghanistan about women's rights," said one social media user after the French president's remarks about Afghan women.

While the Taliban's treatment of women in the past is still not comparable to the ability of many Muslims to study and work in France, discrimination in the country has resulted in many women being excluded from opportunities.

Recently the EU's highest court ruled that Muslim women can be fired from their jobs for refusing to take off the headscarf. In addition, the court ruled that businesses can ban headscarves from being worn if it protects the businesses image.

France has also banned the full-face veil from being worn by Muslim women in public spaces who see it as a part of their religious conviction. Muslim women in France can face fines and even prison if they wear they choose to wear the face veil in public.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order that pledges US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare