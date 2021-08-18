WORLD
3 MIN READ
Afghan ex-president Ghani ends up in UAE after fleeing Kabul
The United Arab Emirates says it has accepted Ashraf Ghani and his family on “humanitarian" grounds.
Afghan ex-president Ghani ends up in UAE after fleeing Kabul
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks at the parliament in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 2, 2021 / Reuters
August 18, 2021

Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is in the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf state's foreign ministry has said, after he left as Taliban fighters seized control.

"The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds," it said in a statement on Wednesday. 

The statement carried by the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency on Wednesday did not say where Ghani was in the country.

Ghani fled Afghanistan on Sunday as the Taliban closed in on Kabul, before the insurgents walked into the Afghan capital unopposed.

In a Facebook post, Ghani said the "Taliban have won" and that he fled to avoid a "flood of bloodshed".

His whereabouts were unknown until Wednesday, with speculation that he had fled to Tajiktan, Uzbejistan or Oman.

READ MORE: 'The Taliban have won': Afghan leader Ghani says he left to avoid bloodshed

Recommended

UAE opens arms

This was not the first time that the oil-rich Gulf country opened its arms to former leaders and their relatives, now persona non grata in their country.

In 2017, the emirate of Dubai hosted former Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra, who was sentenced in absentia to five years in prison.

Spain's king Juan Carlos went into self-exile in the UAE in August last year as questions mounted over the origins of his fortune, and the UAE was Pakistani opposition leader Benazir Bhutto's home during her eight years in exile before she was assassinated in her home country in 2007.

The UAE is one of the few nations, including Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, which recognised the previous Taliban regime, which ruled from 1996 to 2001.

READ MORE: Taliban claim they want inclusive government, not a 'monopoly' on power

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Kabul erupts in celebration as internet, mobile services resume after two-day outage
Palestine’s long and torturous relationship with the United Nations
By Fawaz Turki
'Nothing ruled out' if Russian plane breaches European airspace: Macron
Ukrainian wanted in Nord Stream case must remain in custody: Polish court
Israel kills 100 people every day in Gaza: UN
Trump issues executive order that pledges US military cover for Qatar
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
Denmark 'in favour of' shooting down drones violating its airspace
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare