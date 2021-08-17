Iran has established a process to accelerate production of highly enriched uranium, the UN nuclear watchdog said, with talks to save the 2015 nuclear deal at a standstill.

International Atomic Energy Agency director Rafael Grossi informed IAEA member states that Tehran was boosting such capacity at its Natanz enrichment plant.

The agency verified on Saturday that "Iran had configured a new operational mode for the production of UF6 enriched up to 60 percent U-235," Grossi said in a statement to AFP.

This involved using two centrifuge cascades compared to one previously, he added.

The move takes Iran closer to the 90 percent purity level needed for use in a nuclear weapon.

Tehran had started in mid-April to enrich uranium to 60 percent.

Tehran has gradually rolled back its nuclear commitments since 2018, when then US president Donald Trump withdrew from a multilateral nuclear deal and began imposing sanctions.

Vienna talks at standstill