The lights in Lebanon have gone out.

Almost one year to the date of the massive blasts that rocked Beirut and the entire nation, Lebanon has spiraled to even lower depths.

On Saturday, the American University in Beirut (AUB) Hospital announced that at least 45 adults and 15 children reliant on ventilators would die within 48 hours if its energy shortage was not reversed.

Hours later, a “fuel storage tank hidden by black marketers” north of Beirut exploded and killed 28 people. Those killed by the explosion, and the 79 more injured by the blast, had desperately scavenged the tanker for energy to power their homes.

These stories and scenes are not isolated, but rather the most recent symptoms of a national emergency rooted in one sickness. One that was sowed by the gatekeepers of a state that has not only failed the Lebanese people, but pilfered it of food and fuel, power and its greatest national resource – morale.

If last year’s blasts stood as a metaphor for the culture of corruption infesting Lebanese governance, this weekend’s appeal from the AUB Hospital and fuel tanker explosion are emblematic of its swinish greed. Party leaders and politicians of every sect and confession have commandeered fuel and food and emptied their bank accounts of dollars while the funds for working Lebanese remain frozen.

This greed, which spread to form a system of kleptocracy on the federal and regional levels of Lebanese government, is manifested in the theatre of tragedy that is life in Lebanon today.

Beyond the lucid horror of blasts that make headlines are hidden calamities that slowly and systematically strip the Lebanese people of life and the basic necessities needed to survive.

Grocery stores, once overflowing with locally sourced food, are barren. Pubs and cafes, always pulsating with energy, are empty. Restaurants serving Lebanese fare, beloved internationally, are shuttered. Districts riveting with nightlife have been reduced into ghost towns.

If the Lebanese maintained one thing – even after decades of foreign occupation and civil strife, puppet rule and proxy wars – it was their zeal for life, and their enviable spirit to live alongside danger that always looms.

Even that natural Lebanese resource has been depleted, almost entirely, by thieves that have commandeered the nation’s government and everything around it.

Over the last two years, the Lebanese Lira has fallen by 90 percent. Currently, the currency pegged to the American Dollar has plummeted from its standard 1,500 to 21,000 (Lira equaling a Dollar), becoming virtually worthless on an open market bereft of basic goods and necessities.