At least 304 people have died due to a powerful earthquake that struck Haiti, the country's civil protection agency said in an update to the toll.

"We have recorded 160 deaths in the South, 42 in Nippes, 100 in Grand'Anse and two in the Northwest," said civil protection head Jerry Chandler on Saturday, breaking down the death toll by department at a press briefing.

The magnitude 7.2 quake, which was followed by a series of aftershocks, struck 8 km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 150 km west of the capital Port-au-Prince, at a depth of 10 km, the United States Geological Survey said.

That made the temblor which was felt as far away as Cuba and Jamaica potentially bigger and shallower than the magnitude 7 earthquake 11 years ago that killed tens of thousands on the island.

This one - which occurred around 8:30 am local time - hit farther away from the capital, however. In Port-au-Prince, it was strongly felt but did not appear to have caused major damage, according to Reuters witnesses.

Still, Haiti's Civil Protection service said the preliminary death toll stood at 304, with at least 1,800 injured and Prime Minister Ariel Henry declared a month-long state of emergency.

Chandler, who heads the country's civil protection agency, announced the toll as the nation began counting the costs of the disaster.

The epicentre of the quake, which shook homes and sent people scrambling for protection, was about 100 miles (160 kilometres) by road from the centre of the densely populated capital Port-au-Prince.

"Lots of homes are destroyed, people are dead and some are at the hospital," Christella Saint Hilaire, who lives near the epicentre, told AFP.

"Everyone is in the street now and the shocks keep coming."

Felt across the Caribbean

The long, initial shock was felt in much of the Caribbean. It damaged schools as well as homes on Haiti's southwestern peninsula, according to images from witnesses.