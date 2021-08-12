The #SanctionPakistan trend being promoted and amplified on Twitter by some Afghan users including politicians and journalists will further strain relations between neighbours and particularly affect Afghan refugees, analysts say.

Pakistani authorities say the ‘Sanction Pakistan’ hashtag has been used for years by Indian accounts in the war of narratives that’s often played out on the internet.

But the trend once again surfaced in recent weeks as Taliban insurgents took control of one Afghan city after another in a setback to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani’s government, which is losing control over the war-torn country.

“There are certain people who blame Pakistan for everything because it’s very easy. I think the situation on the ground is much more complicated than that,” says Thomas Johnson, the author of Taliban Narratives: The uses and power of stories in the Afghanistan conflict.

The lightning blitz with which ragtag Taliban fighters have pushed back Afghan forces has much to do with the failings of the Ghani government, he says.

“You also have to look at the Kabul government’s corruption and it’s lack of legitimacy. You have a wide variety of reasons to assess (for what’s unfolding in Afghanistan).”

Almost all of the $4.3 billion needed to pay salaries and other war-related expenses of Afghan government forces this year comes in foreign funding. If past experience is any guide then much of it will be siphoned off.

The issue of ‘ghost soldiers’ who exist only on paper because the commanders have diverted salaries to their own accounts has long been a concern for American auditors in Afghanistan

The Taliban have been successful in taking over chunks of Afghanistan because they were able to win over the local population in rural areas, says Johnson.