At least 12 people have been killed and dozens wounded in an attack on civilians displaced by the widening war in northern Ethiopia, signalling the rising humanitarian toll of the conflict.

The incident occurred on August 5 in Galicoma, a town in the Afar region, Dr Abubeker Mahammud, a medical director of the Dubti Referral Hospital, where victims were being treated, said on Tuesday.

"Twelve dead bodies arrived at the hospital," Abubeker told AFP on Monday.

"The total number of injured victims is more than 46, almost around 50. Almost 75 percent of them had bullet injuries."

Survivors told hospital officials that they were shot by fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), Abubeker said.

Northern Ethiopia has been wracked by fighting since last November, when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops to topple the TPLF, then the ruling party of the Tigray region.

The move came in response to TPLF attacks on federal army camps, said Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

Although Abiy promised a swift victory, the war took a stunning turn in June when Tigrayan forces recaptured Tigray's capital Mekele and the Ethiopian army largely withdrew.

Since then the TPLF has pushed east into neighbouring Afar and south into the Amhara region.

Ethiopian officials have seized on the deaths in Galicoma as proof of the TPLF's disregard for the worsening humanitarian situation in Tigray, where the UN says 400,000 people are living in famine-like conditions.

But TPLF spokesman Getachew Reda said on Twitter late Monday that government troops "launched an offensive on August 5 against our forces in Galicoma".