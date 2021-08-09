Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has apologised for failures in tackling the devastating wildfires that have burned across Greece for the past week as the country counted the cost in lost homes and livelihoods.

PM Mitsotakis went on television late on Monday to make a public apology and promised that mistakes would be identified and rectified but called for unity.

"I fully understand the pain of our fellow citizens who saw their homes or property burned," he said. "Any failures will be identified. And responsibility will be assigned wherever necessary."

Mitsotakis promised that forests destroyed by the fires would be restored and climate defences be built up, and he pledged compensation for those whose property was destroyed in the fires.

He approved a $587 million package of aid for Evia and the Attica region around Athens. Ministers were due to meet on Tuesday to discuss further support measures.

READ MORE: Greece starts to assess damage as Evia fires rage for seventh day

More than 500 fires burning

As fires burned unabated in many parts of the country for a seventh day, the biggest front was on Evia, Greece's second-biggest island located just off the mainland east of Athens.

"It burned everything, there's nothing left," said 77-year-old Makis Ladogiannakis, sitting in a cafe in the seaside town of Pefki, where a ferry waited to evacuate more locals and tourists to safety if needed, as in previous days.

"The fire was the biggest catastrophe for the village," he said. "People lived off resin production and the olive trees."

More than 500 fires have been burning across Greece, forcing the evacuation of dozens of villages and thousands of people and there has been growing public anger at delays and breakdowns in the government's response.

READ MORE: 'It's huge': Fire rages on Evia island on sixth day of Greek wildfires

Winds fuel flare-ups

Strong winds on Monday fuelled flare-ups on Evia after appearing to ease earlier in the day. Water-bombing aircraft struggled to operate because of the large plumes of smoke blanketing the area, authorities said.