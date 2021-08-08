The Taliban have captured key government buildings in the capital cities of Sar-e-Pul and Kunduz provinces.

The insurgent group had earlier on Sunday claimed to have captured both the provinces.

Later, AFP citing a security source and residents reported that the group has also taken over Taloqan city, capital of northeastern Takhar province.

There was no immediate response from the Afghan government.

On Friday the Taliban seized their first provincial capital, Zaranj in southwestern Nimroz, and followed it up a day later by taking Sheberghan in Jawzjan the next day.

"The Taliban have surrounded an army battalion on the outskirts of the city. All other parts of the city are under Taliban control," Mohammad Hussein Mujahidzada, a member of the Sar-e-Pul provincial council said on Sunday.

The insurgents have taken government buildings in the northern provincial capital of Sar-e Pul, driving officials out of the main city to a nearby military base, Mohammad Noor Rahmani, another provincial council member of Sar-e Pul province, said.

He added that, "Government headquarters, including the governor's house, police command, and the National Directorate of Security compound, are captured by the Taliban."

Government forces fighting to retake installations

Of all the provincial capitals that the Taliban have launched assaults on since Friday, Kunduz – in the far north – is the most significant of the targets.

"Kunduz has fallen; the Taliban have taken all the key installations in the city," an AFP correspondent said on Sunday.

It has been a perennial target for the Taliban, who briefly overran the city in 2015 and again in 2016 but never managed to hold it for long.

"Heavy clashes started yesterday afternoon, all government headquarters are in control of the Taliban, only the army base and the airport is with ANDSF (Afghan security forces) from where they are resisting the Taliban," Amruddin Wali, a member of the Kunduz provincial council, said.

"The Taliban have reached the main square of the city. Aircraft are bombing them," said Abdul Aziz, a resident reached by phone. "There is total chaos."

Rohullah Ahmadzai, the spokesman for the Ministry of Defence, said on Facebook that special forces were in Kunduz and had been conducting 'clearance operations' in the city to take back media offices that the Taliban had captured.

Fighting was also reported on the outskirts of Herat, in the west, and Lashkar Gah and Kandahar in the south.

Afghan government forces have largely abandoned the countryside to the militants, but are now scrambling to defend a string of cities across the country.

US air strikes

The pace of Taliban advances has caught government forces flatfooted, but they had some respite late Saturday after US warplanes bombed Taliban positions in Sheberghan.