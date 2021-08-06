Families in Turkey whose children have been abducted or forcibly recruited by the PKK terrorist organization continued a sit-in protest on Thursday in the southeastern Diyarbakir province.

The families have been protesting for 703 straight days since Sept 3, 2019, encouraging their children to give up their weapons and surrender to authorities.

Protests outside the office of the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in Diyarbakir started with three mothers who said their children were forcibly recruited by the terrorists. The Turkish government accuses the HDP of having links to the PKK terror group.

Demonstrations have since spread to other provinces, including Van, Mus, Sirnak, and Hakkari.

Ayten Elhaman wants to reunite with her son who was abducted four years ago.

“We want our children back from HDP and the PKK. I will not leave here until I get my child back. I look forward to the day when I will be reunited with my son,” said Elhaman, who encouraged her son to surrender.

A father, Abdullah Demir, said: “I want my son Fatih back from HDP. Bring my child back.”

Demir said he would not stop protesting until his son is returned and he urged his son to surrender to security forces. Some families reunited with their children after they fled PKK, and surrendered to the Turkish forces on July 29 this year.

Families protesting in Sirnak province