Thousands of residents fled to safety from a wildfire that burned for a fourth day north of Athens, during an overnight battle to stop the flames reaching populated areas, electricity installations and historic sites.

On the nearby island of Evia, the coast guard on Thursday mounted a massive operation with patrol boats and private vessels to evacuate hundreds of people by sea. The evacuation continue on Friday morning.

"A very sad moment"

"It's a very sad moment," said Konstantinos Konstantinidise, a villager in Evia who had to evacuate as a violent fire ravages the Greek island, one of dozens of blazes that have torn through the country this week in the worst heatwave in over three decades.

"Luckily everyone is ok," he told an AFP reporter.

"We're going to bounce back, hopefully with state help, and we hope to be able to enjoy the summer in our village like we always did," the 79-year-old said.

In Kourkouloi, his village, thick yellow smoke covers the top of the mountain as water-bombing planes and helicopters fly up ahead over and over again in a relentless struggle against the flames.

Firefighters were battling a series of raging blazes in sweltering heat on Thursday in western and eastern Greece, and on the outskirts of Athens where a fire that had been coming under control regained strength.

"We will be fighting on all fronts throughout the day. The conditions are tough, very unusual," civil protection minister Michalis Chrisochoidis told ERT television.

Six region under high alert

Six out of thirteen regions, including Attica where Athens is located, have been placed on high alert for Friday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Thursday evening.

"Our country is facing an extremely critical situation," he said, as the country experiences the worst heatwave in more than 30 years that has seen temperatures rise to 45 degrees Celsius in some places.

"We need help"