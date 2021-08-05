Thirty people, including 15 soldiers, have been killed in suspected militant attacks on villages in northern Burkina Faso, according to the defence ministry.

The villages near the border with Niger "were the target of attacks by armed terrorist groups" on Wednesday, leading to the death of 11 civilians, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

On top of the deaths, cattle were stolen and properties set on fire.

A unit of soldiers and civilian VDP auxiliaries were despatched but 15 troops and four of the auxiliaries were also killed, while "more than ten" of the attackers were "neutralised,” the statement added.

The defence ministry assured that the area where the attacks took place "is now in the control of military units and the counter-offensive to find the assailants is ongoing on the ground and in the air."

Earlier a regional official with the VDP volunteer self-defence force said the attacks occurred in Burkina's Sahel administrative region, hitting the villages of Badnoogo, Bassian, Tokabangou and Gadba near the Niger border.

"Several bodies were recovered" said the member of the VDP, which fights militants alongside the Burkinabe defence and security forces.

1.3 million people flee

A fifth civilian member of the VDP was killed in a separate attack in Pensa, in the Centre North region.

The Burkinabe government established the VDP in December 2019 to provide support for the beleaguered army.

Volunteers are given two weeks' military training and then work alongside the security forces, typically carrying out surveillance, information-gathering or escort duties.

But losses have been extremely high. According to an AFP tally, more than 200 have died.