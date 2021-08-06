According to a new United Nations report that discusses the so-called ‘conflict minerals’ devastating the Democratic Republic of Congo, 95 percent of the 27.7 tonnes of gold Uganda exported in 2019 was of non-Ugandan origin, likely smuggled from the DRC, in violation of the UN and African Union (AU) Charters.

As I read the report, I could not help but wonder just how many of the DRC’s estimated 10 million people who depend on the mining industry directly or indirectly to survive might have been killed, raped, tortured, abused or displaced in the process.

Africa’s second-largest country, the DRC, is home to one of the world’s largest reserves of minerals, including gold, very much prized by the electronics industry. Estimated to be worth $24 trillion — that’s almost twice the GDP of the EU-27 — these reserves are of immense global importance.

Around 80 percent of DRC’s 90 million citizens live below the poverty line. Over two decades of Uganda- and Rwanda-sponsored proliferation of ‘conflict minerals’ have had devastating, perhaps irreversible, effects not only on the Congolese people, but also on the worsening climate crisis in the country.

Exactly 20 years ago, the UN published its first report on ‘conflict minerals’ devastating the DRC. The report concluded that the governments of Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi, whose troops had occupied parts of the DRC since 1996 under the pretext of security, were looting and exploiting Congolese minerals to benefit their economies and treasuries.

A 2009 Congolese Senate report estimated that 40 tonnes of gold were smuggled out of the DRC each year, depriving the DRC over $2 billion annually.

Gold, of course, does not fall from the trees like mangoes do.

For Uganda to ‘loot’ the volumes of gold the UN and NGOs have documented in impressive detail, Ugandan soldiers and their local militia used brutal violence, including the killing and otherwise abusing of anyone who stood in their way, including the local population.

Official figures from the Bank of Uganda indicate that Ugandan gold exports jumped from $12.4 million in 1994-95 to $110 million in 1996 – the year Uganda’s troops began occupying parts of the DRC.

In 2000, Rwandan and Ugandan troops fought each other three times in the mineral-rich Congolese province of Kisangani over minerals, killing thousands of Congolese people and destroying roads, schools, hospitals, markets and public buildings.