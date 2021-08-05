Iranian ultraconservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi has been sworn in as the Islamic republic's eighth president, in a parliamentary ceremony broadcast live on state television.

"I will dedicate myself to the service of the people, the honour of the country, the propagation of religion and morality, and the support of truth and justice," Raisi said on Thursday.

Raisi, 60, was inaugurated two days after winning the formal endorsement of the country's supreme leader to take office following his victory in an election in June.

Raisi, who is under US sanctions over allegations of human rights abuses when he was a judge, has promised to take steps to lift tough American sanctions that have cut Iran's oil exports and have shut it out of the international banking system.

Iran has been negotiating with six major powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal abandoned three years ago by then US President Donald Trump.

Under the deal, Iran agreed to curb its nuclear programme in return for the lifting of international sanctions, but Trump withdrew from the deal and reimposed sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy.

Tehran has since breached limits imposed on its nuclear activities under the agreement.

Like Iran's supreme leader, Raisi has endorsed the nuclear talks, but the mid-ranking Shia cleric is widely expected to adopt a tougher line in talks that have stalled.

A dark past

A former chief justice, Raisi’s victory in the election was viewed as controversial by many observers. Rights groups say he was involved in the 1988 mass executions.

His June 19 win at the presidential race was widely anticipated after many political heavyweights were barred from contesting the polls.

Soon after his win Human Rights Watch lashed out at the Iranian political establishment for holding an "unfair election" and paving the way for Raisi to become president while other rights groups dug up his murky past.