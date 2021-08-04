The Israeli army has said its gunners fired three rounds of artillery into southern Lebanon in retaliation for what Tel Aviv said were rocket attacks from the Lebanese side.

There were no immediate reports of casualties on either side after the incident on Wednesday.

The Israeli army said three rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory, though one fell short of the border.

The others struck near the northern town of Kiryat Shmona.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the rocket strike, launched from an area of south Lebanon under the sway of Iranian-backed Hezbollah guerrillas.

No one was injured in Israel other than four people who were treated for "stress symptoms", said David Adom ambulance service.

The rocket attack did start a bushfire in the Israeli hilly frontier, officials said.

The United Nations peacekeeping force in the border region, UNIFIL, urged "maximum restraint" after the exchange of fire on the day marking a year since an explosion at Beirut's port devastated swathes of the Lebanese capital and killed more than 200 people.