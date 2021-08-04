Human Rights Watch (HRW) has produced an extensive investigation providing evidence to incriminate senior Lebanese officials in last year’s devastating explosion at Beirut port.

HRW’s investigation into the blast was detailed in a 127-page report titled ‘They Killed US from the Inside’, which called for an international probe in light of a stalled domestic inquiry.

218 people were killed, nearly 7,000 wounded and over 300,000 displaced after 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate ignited in one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history on August 4, 2020. It wrecked over half the city and caused an estimated $3.8-4.6 billion in material damage.

“The evidence overwhelmingly shows that the August 2020 explosion in Beirut’s port was caused by the actions and omissions of senior Lebanese officials who failed to accurately communicate the dangers posed by the ammonium nitrate, knowingly stored the material in unsafe conditions, and failed to protect the public,” said Lama Fakih, HRW’s Crisis and Conflict Director.

“A year later, the scars of that devastating day remain etched in the city, while survivors and families of the victims await answers.”

The report drew upon official correspondences and ten interviews conducted with government, security, and judicial officials to outline the arrival of the ammonium nitrate on Moldovan ship the Rhosus in late 2013 and its storage at the port.

Evidence accumulated by HRW suggested Lebanon’s leadership right at the top, including President Michel Aoun and then-Prime Minister Hassan Diab, were informed of the risks posed by the hazardous material.

“Year after year, nothing was done to eliminate the threat,” Fakih said at an online conference on Tuesday, which TRT World was present at as the rights group presented its findings from the report.

Fakih emphasised what happened on the day of the explosion cannot be seen as an aberration.

“[It] was the natural consequence of a system rooted in corruption and impunity,” she told reporters. “The general inefficiency, mismanagement and political malfeasance that has plagued the Beirut port for decades all contributed to the devastating blast.”

While much has been said of corruption at the port, little has been done to combat it.

The report was not able to conclusively identify what triggered the explosion.

Failings of the domestic investigation

The HRW investigation chronicles the evidence of omissions and actions of officials that allowed for a potentially explosive compound to be haphazardly stored at hangar 12 siloed away for six years in a densely populated area.

It said the very design of the port’s management structure “maximised opacity” and “allowed corruption and mismanagement to flourish.”

No ministerial bodies nor security agencies operating in the port took apparent steps to secure the material, nor did they establish an appropriate emergency response plan or precautionary measures in the event of a disaster.