Belarusian Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya left Japan on a Vienna-bound flight, but was expected to head for Poland, where she was offered a humanitarian visa.

The 24-year-old sprinter had been expected to take a direct flight to Warsaw on Wednesday, but switched at the last minute out of security concerns, an airport official told reporters.

She boarded the flight at Narita airport outside Tokyo after travelling from the Polish embassy where she had spent the past two nights following claims her team tried to force her to return home after she criticised her coaches.

Tsimanouskaya declined to speak to the media at the airport, and her flight took off shortly after 11 am local time (0200 GMT).

The fact that information about what flight she was taking from Tokyo was widely known raised some security concerns, a Polish government source said.

"We were aware that many people know about the plane ... The problem was that the information was disseminated very widely and it raised some security concerns," the source said.

The source said they had to be careful after what happened to the Ryanair flight over Belarus.

Crackdown on dissent in Belarus

The sprinter sought protection from Tokyo 2020 officials on Sunday, claiming she was being forced to return to Belarus, which has been wracked by political upheaval and a crackdown on dissent after disputed elections that returned strongman Alexander Lukashenko to power last year.

Belarus was then rocked by months of protests, the largest of which drew up to 200,000, to which the authorities responded with a massive clampdown that saw more than 35,000 people arrested and thousands beaten by police. Leading opposition figures have been jailed or forced to leave the country.

Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an iron fist for 27 years, has denounced his opponents as foreign stooges and accused the US and its allies of plotting to overthrow his government.

"Another act of transnational repression"

Tsimanouskaya was one of more than 2,000 Belarusian sports figures who signed an open letter calling for new elections and for political prisoners to be freed.

Her husband has now fled to Ukraine and the pair are expected to meet up in Poland, which is a staunch critic of Lukashenko's regime and has become home to a growing number of dissidents.

Tsimanouskaya arrived in Poland's embassy on Monday evening following a night spent in an airport hotel.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Tuesday he had spoken to the "courageous" Tsimanouskaya, who is "currently well taken care of and safe".