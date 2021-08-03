Thousands of people have fled their homes north of Athens as a wildfire broke out of the forest and reached residential areas.

More than 500 firefighters struggled into the night Tuesday to contain the large forest blaze on the outskirts of Athens. It was the worst of 81 wildfires that broke out in Greece over the past 24 hours, amid one of the country's worst heatwaves in decades.

The hurried evacuations took place just as Greece grappled with its worst heat wave in decades.The blaze sent a huge cloud of smoke over Athens.As the heat wave scorching the eastern Mediterranean intensified, temperatures reached 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 Fahrenheit) in parts of the Greek capital.Earlier, authorities closed the Acropolis and other ancient sites during afternoon hours.READ MORE: Greece fights fires amid worst heatwave as Europe hit by blazes

The site, which is normally open in the summer from 8 am to 8 pm, will have reduced hours through Friday, closing between midday and 5 pm.

The extreme heat, described by authorities as the worst in Greece since 1987, has strained the national power supply and fueLled the wildfires.

Five water-dropping planes and five helicopters were involved in the firefighting effort near Athens, including a Beriev Be-200 amphibious aircraft leased from Russia.

