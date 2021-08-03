The Biden administration’s response to Tunisia’s autogolpe of July 25 has been tepid. The White House, not wanting to burn bridges with President Kais Saied, is being pragmatic. Biden’s team will want to have a working relationship with any Tunisian government regardless of its democratic legitimacy or its lack thereof. After all, the US and other Western countries’ close ties with Tunisia have never depended on the North African country being democratic.

The leadership in Washington must contend with US law, which requires suspension of assistance to any government if a “coup” brought it to power.

“Any indication that the White House felt that what Saied did was unconstitutional would then trigger a reevaluation of military aid that the US provides to Tunis [and] no one wants to do that,” explained Dr Geoff Porter, the president of North Africa Risk Consulting, in an interview with TRT World. For essentially the same reason, the Obama administration never officially acknowledged any coup in Egypt in 2013.

For now, Biden’s administration says the State Department must first finish a “legal analysis” before the White House can determine whether a “coup” took place in Tunisia on July 25. Yet this seems to be a strategy for buying time.

“It is clear that US officials are playing it safe and waiting to see how things unfold before making any strong statements,” said Dr Sarah Yerkes, a senior fellow in the Middle East Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

It is easy to imagine the White House finding ways to accept and legitimise Saied’s power grab so long as he keeps Tunis on good terms with the US and Europe.

“Unfortunately, we have seen different US administrations accommodate themselves to reversions to authoritarianism,” said Dr Imad Harb, the Director of Research and Analysis at the Arab Center Washington, DC. “While being more comfortable with a democratic Tunisia, the US will find reasons for maintaining a good relationship with a Saied-led autocracy. Egypt is a great example here.”

Dr Porter emphasised that “stability and security” are the US leadership’s top priorities in Tunisia.

“The Biden administration is willing to turn a blind eye to Saied’s move and appears willing to accept Saied’s explanation that what he did conformed with the constitution” even if that requires an extremely generous interpretation of Article 80.

“The US has shown a willingness to work with other less democratic countries if it serves the US’ strategic interest. Stepping back from Tunis would create space for other regional actors with whom the US has had tense relationships. It learned that lesson in Libya and will not repeat it in Tunisia.”

A debate in Washington

Since 2011, Tunisia has been a largely successful and non-controversial country from Washington’s perspective. Many in the US foreign policy establishment hail Tunisia for its transition to democracy a decade ago, and the role which the North African country played in the Arab Spring movement across the wider region. Some American politicians are demanding that Biden’s administration come to the defense of Tunisia’s young and fragile democracy.