Turkey has blasted a Greek government decision to shut down 12 more schools serving the country's Muslim Turkish minority, saying it violates education rights.

Under an Education Ministry decree, eight schools in Rhodope and four schools in Xanthi in the country’s Western Thrace will be temporarily suspended, a move that Turkey claims is planned and often proves permanent.

A total of 132 minority schools in the country have been closed since 2011, and the number of schools operating in the Rhodope, Xanthi, and Evros provinces has dropped to 103.

Greece has justified the closures saying there are too few students.

Turks in Greece stress right to minority education

The Western Thrace Turkish Minority Consultation Council condemned the decision and stressed that minority education is determined by international agreements, particularly the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, as well as by protocols signed between Turkey and Greece.

"We would like to emphasise our disappointment and protest against the anti-democratic practices of our country, Greece, and especially the current government, regarding minority education and its insensitive attitude to the just demands that have been voiced for years," the Council said in a statement.

"The (school) closure decisions announced this year were published at a time when the whole country was on holiday. This alone makes it clear that the decision is part of a planned and malicious effort against the Western Thrace Turkish Minority," it said.

"We condemn and do not accept this behavior, which is neither suitable for human relations nor for pluralist democracy."

‘More than half of minority schools closed’

Turkey also condemned the move, saying it will mean that more than half of the minority primary schools in Greece are closed.