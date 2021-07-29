Fighting between government forces and the Taliban has continued in the outskirts of the key city of Kandahar, as the group attacked police stations and warned residents to leave their homes.

The Kandahar province of Afghanistan has been the theatre of fierce fighting since the insurgents took control of the key Spin Boldak border crossing with Pakistan earlier this month.

TRT World's correspondent Bilal Sarwary said on Thursday heavy fighting had been reported in the Haji Arab area in Kandahar city on Wednesday night, as it continued in several other districts.

“Every single day the fighting is getting closer and closer to the centre of the city," Sarwary reported.

"We know that the Taliban have warned residents and have given some neighbourhoods time to leave their homes in a matter of hours,” Sarwary said, "people continue to abandon their homes and livelihoods and move from one part of the city to another."

"People are finding fighting on their doorsteps, on their streets, they simply have nowhere to go," Sarwary added.

A symbolic city

The fight for Kandahar is also a microcosm of the battle for the rest of the country.

Kandahar is Afghanistan's second-biggest city and the birthplace of the Taliban. It is from where the group rose to power in 1996, before controlling most of the country by 2001, when the US-led forces invaded.

The fall of the city would be a disaster for the government, splitting the country into two before winter, when retaking lost territory is particularly difficult.

Thousands of people from elsewhere in the province have made their way by car, bus, truck and on foot to Kandahar this week, and many are staying at displaced people's camps in the city.

Local officials said more than 150,000 had arrived just this month.