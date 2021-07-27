Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has announced that he would hand over his duties when the president appoints a new premier.

Dismissed Prime Minister Mechichi said on Monday he cannot be a disruptive element, and he will hand the responsibility to whomever the president chooses, in a step that may ease the North African country's tough political crisis.

Mechichi said he will not play an obstructive role in complicating the situation in Tunisia, adding that he is ready to serve the country from any location in a statement on his social media account.

Mechichi said he will continue to serve his country under all circumstances and will not take a position because he protects the security and rights of all Tunisians.

Opponents cry foul

On Sunday, President Kais Saied announced that he has suspended the powers of the Tunisian parliament as well as its deputies’ immunity, dismissed Prime Minister Mechichi and said he would assume executive powers with a premier he would appoint.

Saied also declared himself attorney general.

He announced a series of other measures on Monday, including a nationwide curfew from 7 pm to 6 am (1800 GMT to 0500 GMT) for one month and a ban on gatherings of more than three people in public places.

It "is a coup d'etat against the revolution and against the constitution," said Ennahdha, the lead party in Tunisia's fractious ruling coalition, warning its members "will defend the revolution".

The powerful Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) which played a key role in the 2011 uprising, said the president had acted "in accordance" with the constitution to "prevent imminent danger and to restore the normal functioning" of the state.

Saied denied allegations that he was fomenting a coup d'etat.

Some demonstrators cheered the firings, shouting with joy and waving Tunisian flags.

But others accused the president of a power grab, and the country’s overseas allies expressed concern that it might be descending again into autocracy. In a move sure to fuel those worries, police raided the offices of broadcaster Al Jazeera and ordered it shut down.

