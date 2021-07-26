Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party is all set to form the next government in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, locally called Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).

After winning most of the seats of the regional assembly in the polls held on July 25, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) followed the long-standing pattern of a party ruling at the centre emerging victorious in the AJK polls.

The race this time was however tighter than usual and also held in a highly charged atmosphere mainly because of the direct participation of Prime Minister Khan and his rivals Maryam Nawaz of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the election rallies.

About 3.2 million people were registered to vote to elect the 53-member AJK assembly for a five-year term, according to election authorities. There was a direct election on 45 general seats, while the remaining seats — eight reserved for women and one each for the religious scholar, a professional, commonly known as a technocrat, and for Kashmiris settled abroad — will be divided among the political parties on the basis of their victory ratio on general seats.

The PTI has secured at least 25 out of the assembly’s 45 general seats, while the PPP and the PML-N have won 10 and 6 seats respectively. Two state-based parties -All Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference (AJKMC) and Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party (JKPP) also managed to secure one seat each, according to unofficial results.

In the past polls held in July 2016, the PML-N won the election in AJK with a two-thirds majority and made its party's regional chief Raja Farooq Haider as prime minister.

Criticism over refugee seats

Of the 45 general seats of the assembly, 33 are located in Pakistan-administered Kashmir or AJK with over 2.82 million registered voters.

However, there are 12 seats reserved for around 430,456 Kashmiri refugees who reside in Pakistan, not in AJK, and the constituencies are scattered in all four provinces.

The main purpose to allocate the seats was to provide representation to the refugees--who migrated from Indian-administrated Kashmir during 1947 and 1965 and on other occasions -- in the AJK state assembly.

However, over the years, there has been a growing concern in various segments of the people about the significance of having reserved seats for the refugees

Analysts believe that because of the inability of the administration and election commission of AJK in these constituencies in Pakistan, the refugees’ seats are considered to be the biggest obstacle in holding free and fair elections to the AJK Assembly.

“Pakistan’s political parties use their influence and resources to win the polls in AJK through these seats,” Raja Nafees, a political activist in District Bagh says, “and thus these 12 refugees’ seats in Pakistan influenced the overall election and played a major role in the formation of the government in AJK.”

New electoral laws

News electoral laws were introduced through an amendment in AJK’s constitution in 2018, only to allow those political parties favouring Kashmir's accession to Pakistan to take part in the polls.

Also, under the new law, a candidate, while submitting nomination papers during the polls, is required to sign an affidavit acknowledging that he or she favours “Pakistan’s ideology, the ideology of annexation of disputed Kashmir region with Pakistan and the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan.”

Analysts believe that the new amendment was made to further strengthen restrictions on pro-independence Kashmiri groups, such as the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), or individuals, from taking part in the polls.

JKLF, headed by Yasin Malik, a pro-independence Kashmiri leader imprisoned in India’s Tihar Jail, seeks reunification of Jammu and Kashmir state free from Indian and Pakistani intervention.

Currently, under the new electoral rules, 32 political and religious parties have been registered. They included Pakistan’s major political parties as well AJK-level political parties.

However, JKLF and other pro-independence groups are not registered with the region’s election commission.

Interestingly, Prime Minister Khan, while addressing partys’ electoral rallies in AJK on July 23, assured AJK residents that Islamabad would grant them the right to live as an independent nation if they decided to do so even after acceding to Pakistan through the United Nations-sponsored plebiscite.

“Remember, the decision has to be made by the Kashmiris themselves. And the day is not far when you will decide about your future status of your own free accord,” said Khan, amid rounds of applause from the charged gatherings.