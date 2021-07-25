Typhoon In-Fa lashed eastern China with high winds and heavy rain as other parts of the country were still cleaning up following historic flooding.

Sea, air and rail traffic was shut down across a swathe of China's east coast with In-Fa expected to make landfall near the major shipping port of Ningbo sometime late Sunday afternoon or early evening.

The typhoon's effects were felt on Sunday morning in the metropolis of Shanghai, China's largest city, with strong gusts of wind and consistent although not yet heavy rainfall.

Flights cancelled

All inbound and outbound flights were cancelled on Sunday for the city's two international airports as were dozens of scheduled trains, while activity at the ports of Shanghai and Ningbo, two of the world's largest, was also shut down.

READ MORE:Thousands flee fresh floods in China as typhoon approaches country’s east

Some public attractions in Shanghai and other cities, including Shanghai Disneyland, were closed and residents were warned to avoid outdoor activities.

On Saturday, large container ships were moved from Yangshan Port in Shanghai, one of the world’s busiest shipping centres.