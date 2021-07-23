Tajikistan has said it is ready to accept up to 100,000 refugees from Afghanistan, where the Taliban has claimed huge military gains as US-led troops withdraw.

The ex-Soviet Central Asian country is working with international organisations to prepare for an influx of Afghans, the deputy head of Tajikistan's emergencies committee Emomali Ibrokhimzoda told a press briefing on Friday.

Ibrokhimzoda said it was "currently possible to receive and place about 100,000 refugees from Afghanistan" at military training grounds in the country.

Refugee camp prepared

Tajikistan is storing tents, bedding, and other materials for potential refugees, Ibrokhimzoda said, adding it could absorb more refugees if necessary.

Earlier this week the Taliban claimed to be in control of over 90 percent of Afghanistan's borders — which the government dismissed as a lie on Friday.