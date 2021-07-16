Indian authorities in disputed Kashmir have said there is no ban on the sacrifice of animals during the upcoming Islamic Eid al Adha holiday, a day after law enforcers were ordered to stop the sacrifice of cows, calves, camels and other animals.

That order caused an uproar in the already volatile Muslim-majority India-administered region with an association of groups of Muslim scholars calling it "arbitrary" and "unacceptable."

GL Sharma, a senior government official, said on Friday the earlier communication was "misconstrued," and the government had been seeking proper transportation of animals and the prevention of cruelty during the Muslim festival.

"The letter was sent to enforcement agencies to enforce the laws of the Animal Welfare Board and it is at the time there is mass slaughter of animals to prevent cruelty on animals," Sharma said, according to the local news portal The Kashmir Walla.

"This is not a ban on slaughter and sacrifice."

'Discriminatory order'

A government communication addressed to civil and police authorities in the region on Thursday asked them to stop "illegal killing/sacrifices of cows/calves, camels & other animals," citing animal welfare laws.

Muslims traditionally mark Eid al Adha, or Feast of Sacrifice, by offering special prayers and slaughtering livestock, usually a goat, sheep, a cow or a camel, to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s test of faith.

The meat of the sacrificed animals is shared among family and friends and poor people who cannot afford to sacrifice animals.

The association of Muslim scholars, Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema, said in a statement that "the sacrifice of permitted animals, including bovines" on Eid al Adha "is an important tenet of religion on this day."

It asked the government to immediately revoke the "discriminatory order" that is "unacceptable to Muslims of the state as they directly infringe upon their religious freedom and their personal law."

The government order also triggered some outrage on social media.

Sentiment against Indian rule