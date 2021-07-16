Death toll from heavy rains and floods lashing western Europe has risen to least 103 in Germany, bringing the total number of deaths in Europe to 118, with many more people missing after rising waters caused several houses to collapse.

"We are mourning 60 dead at the moment," Rhineland-Palatinate premier Malu Dreyer said on Friday, up from the previous total of 50 in the German state.

The country is experiencing one of the worst weather disasters since World War II, desperate residents sought refuge on the roofs of their homes as rescue helicopters circled above.

In the devastated Ahrweiler district of Rhineland-Palatinate around 1,300 people were unaccounted for, although local authorities told Bild the high number was likely down to damaged phone networks.

Regional interior minister Roger Lewentz told broadcaster SWR that "we believe there are still 40, 50 or 60 people missing, and when you haven't heard for people for such a long time...you have to fear the worst."

"The number of victims will likely keep rising in the coming days," he added.

Unusually heavy rains also inundated neighbouring Luxembourg, the Netherlands and Belgium.

On a visit to Washington, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said her "heart goes out" to the victims of the flooding.

"I fear that we will only see the full extent of the disaster in the coming days," she said, adding that the government is doing its "utmost to help (people) in their distress".

US President Joe Biden, speaking alongside Merkel at a joint news conference, offered his "sincere condolences and the condolences of the American people for the devastating loss of life and destruction".

Around 1,000 soldiers have been deployed to help with rescue operations and rubble-clearing in affected towns and villages.

Streets and houses under water, overturned cars and uprooted trees could be seen everywhere the floodwaters had passed, while some districts were cut off from the outside world.

Around 15,000 members of the German emergency services, police and army were on the ground in the worst-hit areas.

North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) premier Armin Laschet, who is running to succeed Merkel in September elections, cancelled a party meeting in Bavaria to survey the damage in his state, Germany's most populous.