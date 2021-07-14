The United Nations (UN) reported on Tuesday that millions of people are expected to starve in the next six months due to the current political and economic instability in Myanmar.

Deputy Spokesperson of the UN Secretary-General Farhan Haq said job losses, increased food prices and currency depreciation are worsening the food crisis in Myanmar.

“The situation could worsen with the impending monsoon season putting pressure on infrastructure and transport, together with disruptions to banking services, not to mention the continued fighting in the country,” Haq said while addressing reporters.

Over the next six months, the Food and Agriculture Organization says “millions of people in Myanmar are expected to become hungry.” It is also expected that food insecurity within the country is predicted to rise sharply which could cause sections of the population to plunge into a food crisis.

Haq also underlined that the UN and its partners are working to address this through “food deliveries, support to farmers, and food security programmes targeting both newly displaced people and vulnerable rural host families.”

Crackdown on civilians

Since the February coup, Myanmar has evolved from a political crisis to a multi-dimensional human rights catastrophe, raising the possibility of state failure or a broader civil war.

“What began as a coup by the Myanmar military has rapidly morphed into an attack against the civilian population that has become increasingly widespread and systematic,” said Michelle Bachelet, the UN high commissioner for human rights.

The army has killed 900 people, and some 200,000 people have been forced to flee their homes due to violent military raids on neighbourhoods and villages.

In Myanmar, the military has declared war on health care — and on doctors themselves, who were early and fierce opponents of the takeover in February. Security forces are arresting, attacking and killing medical workers, dubbing them enemies of the state. With medics driven underground amid a global pandemic, the country’s already fragile healthcare system is crumbling.