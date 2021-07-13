EU foreign ministers agreed to move ahead towards sanctions against Lebanon's ruling elite over the political crisis wracking the country.

EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday said top diplomats from the bloc's 27 nations gave the green light at a meeting in Brussels to establish a legal framework for measures against Lebanese leaders who have driven their nation into economic collapse.

"The objective is to complete this by the end of the month," Borrell said.

A political crisis has left the country without a functioning government since the last one resigned after a massive explosion killed dozens and destroyed swathes of Beirut in August 2020.

"The economy's imploding and the suffering of the people of Lebanon is continuously growing," Borrell said.

"They need to have a Lebanese government in order to avoid the breakdown of the country, (one that is) fully able to implement reforms and protect this population."