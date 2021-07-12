During the Bosnian war, 50,000 Bosnian women faced gang rapes and forced impregnation in what became known as "rape camps." Today there are 2,000-4,000 children born out of that war.

The topic is taboo. These people are neither Serbian nor Bosnian; they are invisible. Now, adults, they struggle to cope with the past and its consequences. Moreover, any hint of their existence is condemned to a faltering silence.

Since ancient times, sexual assault has been used as a weapon of war. Ancient Greek philosopher Homer discusses rape as a military tactic in the Iliad. However, the Bosnian conflict witnessed the first use of rape as a weapon of war.

In support of the ethnic cleansing strategy engineered by the Serbian authorities, genocidal rapes aimed to "plant the seed of Serbs in Bosnia" and produce little "Chetniks." Also, it intended to prevent the captives and their families from returning to the region. A whole system was constructed – villages transformed into rape camps, gynaecologists were on shift, and to avoid miscarriages and abortions, women were released only in advanced pregnancy.

What happened to the babies?

Because of the mother's physical and emotional trauma during the pregnancy, a severe number born with disabilities. Besides, the infanticide rates in the country increased considerably after the mass rapes. Bosnian authorities tried to hinder adoptions and encourage mothers to embrace the child, but the financial incentives were not commensurate to the purpose. The babies were mainly abandoned in hospitals and orphanages. On the other hand, the way of conceiving cast a shadow on the adoption process, as people named them "children of hate." Later, some of them were adopted by families in the United Kingdom.

At some point, the births became evidence of the crime. DNA tests proved the identity of the father or allowed him to escape justice. Selma, a rape survivor, was attacked multiple times by her neighbour. On the day of reckoning, she lost the case because she allegedly 'tried to hide the pregnancy,' which was viewed as evidence for a consensual relationship. The court dismissed the psychological status, the lack of agency, and the war conditions.

That led to a more significant point –the (un)definition of rape and its vindication. The kids became labelled in a derogatory way– 'children of war,' 'children of hate,' 'invisible children,' and so on. Rape counsellor and researcher Joan Kemp states that a problem occurs when these people are accepted as 'children of the rapists' rather than 'children of rape victims.' However, the second one is controversial too.

Negative stigma towards the mother exists. Sometimes victims were named 'prostitutes, who sold their bodies for little food.' To avoid stigmatization and condemnation from family and community, many victims did not report the assaults. Nevertheless, approximately 30 per cent of all war crime cases in Bosnian trials involve charges of sexual violence. However, the resulting sentences represent merely a Pyrrhic victory since the defenders get between two and five years in prison.