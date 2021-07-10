BIZTECH
TikTok to clamp down on content that violates policy
The company says a new automated service will help its safety team to concentrate more on highly contextual and nuanced areas, such as bullying and harassment.
The changes come as social media networks, including Facebook and TikTok, have come under fire for amplifying hate speech / Reuters Archive
July 10, 2021

Short-video sharing app TikTok has said it will use more automation to remove videos from its platform that violate its community guidelines.

At present, videos uploaded to the platform go through technology tools that work to recognise and flag any potential violations which are then reviewed by a safety team member. 

If a violation is identified, the video is removed and the user is notified, TikTok said on Friday.

The ByteDance-owned company added that over the next few weeks it will begin automatically removing some types of content that violate policy over minor safety, adult nudity and sexual activities, violent and graphic content and illegal activities and regulated goods.

This will be in addition to the removals confirmed by the safety team.

The company said this will help its safety team to concentrate more on highly contextual and nuanced areas, such as bullying and harassment, misinformation and hateful behavior.

TikTok also added it will send a warning in the app upon first violation. 

However, in case of repeated violations, the user will be notified and the account can also be permanently removed.

The changes come as social media networks, including Facebook and TikTok, have come under fire for amplifying hate speech and misinformation globally across their platforms.

SOURCE:Reuters
