Short-video sharing app TikTok has said it will use more automation to remove videos from its platform that violate its community guidelines.

At present, videos uploaded to the platform go through technology tools that work to recognise and flag any potential violations which are then reviewed by a safety team member.

If a violation is identified, the video is removed and the user is notified, TikTok said on Friday.

The ByteDance-owned company added that over the next few weeks it will begin automatically removing some types of content that violate policy over minor safety, adult nudity and sexual activities, violent and graphic content and illegal activities and regulated goods.