British academic Matthew Hedges and former prisoner in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed his "shock" at the revelation that the University of Cambridge is on the cusp of signing a $553 million collaboration with Abu Dhabi.

When Hedges was in the country on an academic research trip, he was picked up and tortured by the UAE, and convicted of espionage, a charge he denied.

"To find out that Cambridge is hoping to get money from the regime that imprisoned me for 7 months and accused me of spying for carrying out my PhD research. They definitely don't understand what being an Academic entails," said Hedges on his social media account.

So what does the UAE expect to get from its $553 million

When the British government looked into the influence of foreign governments in academia, it found that often money given by autocratic governments had implications beyond academic research.

Investments entailed "political or diplomatic pressure, to shape the research agenda or curricula of UK universities" and attempts to "limit the activities of UK university campuses."

The report added that there was also pressure on UK-based researchers who focus on subjects related to the countries concerned.

Around $124 million of the UAE's investment into Cambridge University would pay staff wages.

Hedges' wife, Daniela Tejada, who was the face of the campaign to release her husband, also slammed the deal.

"I understand funding dilemmas deeply," said Tejada about the UK's higher education system that has been impacted significantly by the Covid-19 pandemic as high paying international students largely stayed home.