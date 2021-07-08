Nearly 2,100 migrants died trying to reach Spain by sea during the first six months of 2021, five times more deaths than was registered during the same period of last year.

The huge number is also the highest number for a first half of the year since non-governmental organisation Caminando Fronteras, which monitors migratory flows, started keeping records in 2007.

"It's been a horrendous year," Helena Maleno, an activist with the Spanish NGO, told a news conference called to present the group's latest report.

The migrants are from 18 countries, mainly in West Africa. Over 90 percent of the deaths this year took place during 57 shipwrecks on the route to Spain's Canary Islands.

Such tragedies are recurring with migrant arrivals on the Atlantic archipelago surging since late 2019 after increased patrols along Europe's southern coast dramatically reduced crossings to the continent via the Mediterranean.

The shortest route to the islands is more than 100 kilometres from the Moroccan coast, but it is notoriously dangerous because of the strong currents in the Atlantic.

Tragedy worsens