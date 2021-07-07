"I had to get out of America," said the renowned American pollster Frank Luntz in a recent interview. "It has gotten so ugly, so dark, and my pessimism has grown so high that I needed to do something different," he added.

The cause of his pessimism? America's raging culture war. On just about any critical political and cultural issue, Americans are divided.

Nothing seemed to exemplify those tensions and that polarisation more so than the election results. Despite former President Donald Trump losing, he still managed to pick up 12 million additional votes from his 2016 result.

However, when Luntz arrived in the United Kingdom — ostensibly to get away from America's political battles — he found an all too familiar scene.

While the British may be more reserved than their louder cousins across the Atlantic Ocean, in a recent survey, Luntz has peeled back the surface to find bubbling tensions, distrust and divisions that have become hallmarks of contemporary US politics.

'Not woke at all'

Amongst the issues of most concern to British people was racism (37 percent), religious fundamentalism (25 percent) and 'wokeism', which came third.

Only 18 percent of those surveyed described themselves as woke compared to 20 percent who said they were not woke.

Woke is broadly someone who is "alert to injustice in society, especially racism."

This definition, however, does not necessarily mean that those who are not "woke" are by definition blind to racism and injustice. The issue that animates both sides is how do you tackle racism of the past and present.

Some woke activists are focused on bringing down statues of past notable individuals who were also racists.

In the summer of last year, protestors in the British city of Bristol pulled down a statue of the slave trader Edward Colston and threw it in the nearby river.

In dealing with current objectionable views, which some believe to be racist, the approach has been to ensure that institutions do not platform or 'cancel' people, who woke activists argue, put forward views that may offend some.

In the survey, 39 percent of respondents said that 'cancel culture' is a bad thing that shuts down freedom of speech and honest discussion.