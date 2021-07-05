US forces have shot down an armed drone above their embassy in Baghdad, Iraqi security officials said, hours after a rocket attack on a base housing US soldiers in the west of the country.

American defence systems fired rockets into the air in Baghdad on Monday night, according to AFP reporters, with Iraqi security sources saying the salvos took out a drone that was laden with explosives.

Since the start of the year, 47 attacks have targeted US interests in the country, where 2,500 American troops are deployed as part of an international coalition to fight the Daesh terror group.

Six of them involved these kinds of drones, a tactic that poses a headache for the coalition as the aircraft can evade air defences.

Drone attacks

In April, a drone packed with explosives hit the coalition's Iraq headquarters in the military part of the airport in Erbil, the Iraqi Kurdish regional capital.