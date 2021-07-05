Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s token gesture last week granting a mere CAD 300,000 ($243,000) to provincial schools to “combat Islamophobia,” is but one of many examples of hypocrisy on the issue in Canada’s political class.

Not only is the sum far too little considering the population of Canada’s largest province, but the offer comes from the same premier who blocked a motion condemning Islamophobia just three weeks earlier, in the wake of the killing of a Muslim family in London, Ontario by an Islamophobe.

But Ford, who was likely just playing to his base – white suburban voters with small, conservative and often racist views at odds with Toronto’s urban cosmopolitanism – is not alone in such blatant hypocrisy.

Sadly, it runs across party lines.

Actions speak louder than words

Justin Trudeau’s ruling Liberal government is also guilty. First, it took him six years and two of the worst examples of Islamophobic violence in the world – the 2017 massacre of Muslims at worship at a Quebec City mosque and the public execution by pickup truck of the Afzal family in London, Ontario last month – to make any effort at reviving the anti-hate laws axed by former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper in 2013.

Section 13 of the Canadian Human Rights Act, known as the "hate speech provision", stated that it is discriminatory to communicate any material "that is likely to expose a person or persons to hatred or contempt".

While free speech advocates and Conservative politicians praised the Harper government's decision at the time, human rights lawyers and the Canadian Bar Association lamented its loss.

And hate crimes rose exponentially after its demise. Under the current criminal code, it’s very difficult to define “hate” and therefore prosecute perpetrators for “hate crimes.”

While Trudeau made an impassioned speech denouncing Islamophobia after the Quebec City massacre in 2017, for Canada’s beleaguered Muslim community, actions speak louder than words.

Finally, Trudeau’s government has proposed a new anti-hate law called Bill-36, that would effectively revive Section 13, and give it more teeth by providing a broader definition of hate speech as well as allowing anyone who fears they could become the victim of a hate crime to apply for a peace bond as a deterrent. A breach of such a bond would also have a stiffer penalty of up to four years in prison.

But the bill was introduced a few hours after parliament’s official summer recess and is seen by critics as a cynical ploy to gain votes in a widely anticipated Fall election, with little chance of timely adoption or implementation if an election is called. It also would not introduce any new penalties for social media giants like Facebook or Twitter, epicentres of online hate.

Then there's Quebec’s notorious Bill 62, which Trudeau, dependent on the populous province’s traditional Liberal vote, still refuses to address.