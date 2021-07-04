Preparations for demolition work have gotten underway ahead of the possible arrival of Tropical Storm Elsa at the partially collapsed Miami-area condo where 24 are confirmed dead.

Search and rescue efforts for 121 people missing have been suspended.

"Our top priority is that the building come down as soon as possible no matter what time that occurs," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters on Sunday. "We do not know a specific time the demolition will occur."

Once the building is down, rescue efforts will resume, she said, noting it was 11 days since the collapse.

As of Sunday morning, Tropical Storm Elsa was off the coast of Jamaica with winds of 95 km per hour (60 miles per hour). On Monday the storm was forecast to move across Cuba and hit western Florida on Tuesday or Wednesday.

In the wreckage of the Champlain Towers South complex in Surfside, workers were drilling into columns where small explosive charges will be placed to bring the remains of the building down in a small area, officials said.

Residents in nearby buildings do not need to evacuate but should stay indoors due to dust, the mayor said.