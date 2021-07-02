Although Ethiopia announced it would end its assault on the Tigray region and accept a ceasefire with the separatist Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) on June 28, a dire, yet preventable humanitarian crisis has been left behind, while peace is still far from a reality.

When Ethiopia’s President Abiy Ahmed sent the air force and troops into Tigray last November, backed by Eritrea’s army and ethnic Amhara militias, it was part of a long-standing conflict.

Now, the legacy of Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize Laureate President is in tatters. His forces have adopted collective punishment on the Tigrayan people, triggering another “forgotten” human catastrophe, which has begot a concerning international indifference.

Thousands have been murdered, and millions have been uprooted from their homes. There is also substantial evidence that Ethiopian troops have utilised famine and starvation as weapons of war. Tigrayan civilians have accused the armies of stealing crops and livestock and blocking aid.

While this collective punishment could be considered as ethnic cleansing, the violence in Tigray could also meet the requirements for definitions of genocide.

Reports of torture and sexual assault are widespread. Over 22,500 women are estimated to need treatment after sexual violence, although the real figure is likely much higher. Meanwhile, around 900,000 people are at risk of famine, while five million need urgent assistance. Tigray suffered an unbearable famine in 1984, where over one million people died, and the recent escalation could replicate a similar crisis.

Testament to the fact that the humanitarian disaster was manufactured was the murder of three aid workers from Doctors Without Borders on June 25. This was no accident nor mere collateral damage from the war; in February, Ethiopia even dismantled the boards of Tigray’s leading humanitarian groups.

Amid this horrific carnage left in the wake of the eight-month war, heavy fighting rages on within Tigray. On June 28, the TPLF announced it had seized the autonomous region’s capital city Mekelle, after capturing the airport and three key checkpoint roads leading into the city.

Widespread fireworks and cheering across Mekelle showcased the deep psychological distress that these eight months of conflict have triggered. Indeed, the TLPF lauded the move as a victory against Ethiopia’s assault to dislodge the rebels.

Despite these celebratory images, which one might associate with a clear end to the war, it could be the onset of prolonged violence.

The TPLF vowed to drive out Ethiopian troops from the entire region, as the group’s spokesperson Getachew Reda pledged that they would “stop at nothing to liberate every square inch” of Tigray while slamming Ethiopia’s ceasefire as a “sick joke”.