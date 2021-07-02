A young Yemeni model has attempted suicide in a Sanaa jail run by Houthi rebels enforcing a strict moral code, rights groups and her lawyer said.

Entisar al Hammadi, 19, was arrested on February 20 at a Sanaa checkpoint while on her way to a photo shoot.

Houthi rebel forces who control the capital and much of northern Yemen have released no information on her case.

Hammadi, who is also an actress, was on Monday "transferred to a hospital inside the central prison in Sanaa where she is being held after attempting suicide", the Gulf Centre for Human Rights (GCHR) said in a statement.

READ MORE:Houthi prosecution of Yemeni model ‘marred with irregularities, abuse’

'In critical condition'

Quoting press reports, the Lebanon-based group said on Thursday: "A child accompanying his imprisoned mother caught a glimpse of her face turning blue after she tried to hang herself.

"He hurriedly told everyone, and she was rescued at the last moment but was in critical condition."

GCHR said "reliable sources" confirmed that she had tried to commit suicide "due to the decision of the central prison administration to transfer her to the prison’s prostitution section".