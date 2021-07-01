Shortly before a heatwave resulted in 486 sudden deaths over five days of extreme temperatures in British Columbia, and premiere John Horgan casually said, “fatalities are a part of life” at a press conference, I joined a Facebook group called ‘Kitsilano Now and Then’. My main objective in joining was to look at nostalgic photos of my childhood haunts in the bucolic Vancouver beachside neighbourhood.

Little did I know it would lead me to a frantic rescue operation to save disabled seniors from an overheated social housing complex where the ventilation system blasted hot air, leaving the temperature at a scorching 50 degrees centigrade.

In fact, Kitsilano Now and Then could well be the name of the view from my own overheated apartment, a 500-square-foot studio in a 1967 building for which I pay over half my income to rent, across the street from a million-dollar home that was once the crash pad of writer Stan Persky and headquarters for the then-radical New Star Books.

This is the same neighbourhood my hippie father used to take me around on his bicycle, when it was a counterculture centre, rather than a money laundering hub for sky-high real estate transactions.

While the neighbourhood often resembles a beer commercial meets Logan’s Run on summer days, the fate of those same hippies who made Kitsilano groovy in the 60s and 70s and didn’t manage to get into the heated real estate market, is less than sunny.

Happily, there is some social housing like the Linden Tree Place at 8th and Vine, only ten blocks from my own tiny home. In two years, I’ll be eligible to apply and I know a few people who live there.

So, when I noticed a cry for help on the Facebook group from a woman only 13 years older than me, saying that disabled seniors had been enduring horrific temperatures for days – I felt compelled to respond.

A 66-year-old widow named Catherine Stafford, who raised three disabled children and has multiple health challenges herself, posted that she and her fellow residents had been calling Terra Housing (the for-profit company that manages the building on behalf of BC Housing and Kitsilano Neighbourhood House) for days with no response.

The facility she lives in has no air conditioning in its apartments, and the ventilation system was sucking hot air from the roof and recirculating it throughout the building. The only place with AC was a small common area that was locked due to coronavirus restrictions.

After three days of non-response from management, the tenants broke in. Some contemplated sleeping in the parking garage.

After reaching out to Catherine on Facebook, I called her and spent the next six hours trying in vain to contact Terra Housing, Kitsilano Neighbourhood House and emergency services. What followed was Kafkaesque.