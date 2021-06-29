Germany has completed its troop pullout from Afghanistan started in May, the defence ministry announced, as the US aims to complete its withdrawal by September 11.

"After nearly 20 years of deployment, the last soldiers of our Bundeswehr have left Afghanistan this evening," said German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in a statement.

"They are on the way back.

"A historic chapter comes to an end, an intensive deployment that challenged and shaped the Bundeswehr, in which the Bundeswehr proved itself in combat," she added.

On Twitter, the minister offered her thanks to all the 150,000 men and women who had served there since 2001, saying they could be proud of their service.

And she paid tribute to those killed and wounded in service there. "You will not be forgotten," she said.

End of two-decade deployment

According to the army, 59 German soldiers have been killed since 2001 in the course of their service in Afghanistan.