A few days before the historic NATO summit on June 14, international news agencies received news that Turkey was trying to reach an agreement with the United States to run and guard the Hamid Karzai Airport in Afghanistan’s capital.

Turkey’s move comes as the US prepares to put an end to its twenty-year adventure in Afghanistan and reach an agreement with its allies. The Biden government had declared that it would withdraw from Afghanistan totally on September 11, 2021, which previous US presidents had promised, but could not realise.

Supporters of the withdrawal argue that the war cannot be won by accumulating NATO forces. In alignment with this view, the US government was already pulling its troops: the number of US soldiers, which was around 40,000 in 2008, has already decreased to 2,500.

Supporters of troop withdrawal claim that Afghanistan is no longer a place that might jeopardise US national security — the original reason behind the mission. In addition, an Afghan army was formed and geared up with modern weapons to fight the Taliban.

What will happen to Afghanistan if NATO allies fully withdraw from the country? Even though direct negotiations took place between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha, the meeting did not deliver the best results for Afghanistan.

Many international observers started to argue that the Taliban may even seize Kabul shortly after the complete withdrawal. The Taliban has already started taking over certain places, even without a full withdrawal.

Turkey's surprise initiative and its conditional proposal to the US come to the fore exactly at this point. Turkey wants to continue to run and secure the Kabul Hamid Karzai Airport which will be the most critical place in Afghanistan after the withdrawal— if certain conditions are met.

This airport is of vital importance both for Afghanistan to continue its global integration and the diplomatic missions that will remain in the country.

Turkey’s regional initiatives

So why did Turkey make this proposal, which is obviously risky, albeit conditionally, to the US and its NATO allies?

First, Turkey has already been running the Hamid Karzai airport successfully for six years and has gained significant experience in this regard.

Second, Turkey could employ its success in Afghanistan as an effective trump card in the ongoing diplomatic talks with the West. It is no secret that Turkey has had serious tensions with US governments in recent years, whether due to the S-400s or other problems.