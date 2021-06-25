Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani and President Joe Biden will meet at the White House as the end of US military presence in Afghanistan draws near.

Under increasing threat from an emboldened Taliban insurgency, Ghani will be hoping for a significant commitment of US aid on Friday to his government – or even a possible delay of withdrawal plans – which will be without the on-the-ground support of US forces for the first time in nearly two decades.

But any hopes for a delay in America's exit from its longest war are likely to be snuffed.

The Associated Press reported on Thursday that the insurgents claimed to have captured 104 districts since May 1, including at least 29 in recent fighting. That brought the total area of Taliban control to 165 of Afghanistan’s 471 districts nationwide.

Speaking in Paris on Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US could no longer adhere to the same approach to Afghanistan of the past 20 years, despite the fresh Taliban gains on the ground.

"We are looking very carefully at the security on the ground in Afghanistan and we're also looking very hard at whether the Taliban is, at all, serious about a peaceful resolution of the conflict," Blinken told a joint news conference with France's foreign minister.

"But actions that would try take the country by force are, of course, totally inconsistent with finding a peaceful resolution," Blinken said.

"Had we not begun the process of drawing down... the status quo would not have held... The status quo was not an option."

Striking a deal with the Taliban

Biden has ordered the departure of all US forces from Afghanistan by September 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the attacks that triggered the invasion.

The final pullout, begun last year by then-president Donald Trump and confirmed by Biden in April, has moved fast.

Some speculate the exit of some 2,500 US troops and 16,000 civilian contractors could be mostly completed in July.

"This visit is first about our ongoing commitment and support to the Afghan people and to the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday.

"The president will emphasise the need for unity, cohesion, and for the Afghan government to focus on key challenges Afghanistan faces."

But the White House will also pressure the Afghan leader to strike a deal with the Taliban.

"We believe that a negotiated political settlement is the best way to end the conflict," Jean-Pierre told journalists.

Possibly underscoring how uncomfortable the situation is for both sides, no press conference was planned.

