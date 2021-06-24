A 12-year-old conflict in northeast Nigeria has caused the deaths of some 324,000 children under five, mostly from disease and hunger, the UN has warned.

Previous data showed that Boko Haram militants, who launched an insurgency in 2009 that has since spread to neighbouring countries, have killed more than 40,000 people and displaced over two million from their homes.

But in a new report titled "Assessing the impact of conflict on development in northeast Nigeria", the UN Development Programme said on Wednesday "the full human cost of war is much greater."

"We estimate that more than 90 percent of conflict-attributable deaths through 2020, about 324,000, are of children younger than five," it said.

Of nearly 350,000 deaths, it estimated 314,000 to have resulted from indirect causes.

More than 1.1 million at risk

Insecurity has led to declines in agricultural production and trade, reducing access to food and threatening the many households that depend on agriculture for their livelihood, it said.

Thousands of displaced people lack access to food, health facilities, shelter and clean water, with children more vulnerable, the report added.

"With another decade of conflict, that could grow to more than 1.1 million," it said.

Militant violence