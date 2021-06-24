Ingeborg Beugel, a Dutch journalist, faces a year in prison and a $6,000 fine in Greece after police arrested her for sheltering a young Afghan asylum seeker.

A correspondent for Dutch weekly De Groene Amsterdammer, Beugel was arrested on June 13 on the island of Hydra where she has lived on and off for the past 40 years. She then was taken handcuffed to court under a law designed to discourage assistance to Albanians who came to Greece illegally at the time.

However, after having alerted the Dutch embassy in Athens, she was soon released and her court case was postponed to October

She had been trying to help a 23-year-old Afghan refugee named Fridoon, who was picked up by police the day she was detained.

"The clause in the law is about hiding undocumented migrants. I have never hidden that Fridoon lives with me," Beugel told De Groene Amsterdammer, which reported on her story.

She added that Fridoon only became "illegal involuntarily" as the Greek Asylum Service was closed for months due to the pandemic and he was unable to meet specific deadlines.

Fridoon arrived in Lesbos island in 2015 after feeling Kabul but, Beugel said, his asylum applications were repeatedly rejected by the Greek authorities.

"He has had two asylum applications rejected because in July 2017 when he had to tell his story to the Greek Asylum Service, he got a translator who wrote his story wrong in Greek. It took years to correct that wrongdoing, and he is now entitled to another attempt", she said.

Illegal pushbacks: "de facto" policy

Since coming to power in 2019, the conservative Greek government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has toughened already strict migration and asylum laws.

For the Greek Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi, a tougher approach to migrants is necessary, as he said "we don't send the wrong message of incentivizing people to come" to Greece.

Amnesty International has accused Greek authorities of the "torture, ill-treatment and illegal pushbacks" of refugees and migrants to Turkey, arguing that the practice has become a "de facto" border policy.

In a new report, the rights group described 21 incidents it said had involved around 1,000 people.